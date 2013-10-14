Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Protected rights in employment / Maternity, parents and carers

Conflicting A-G Opinions on whether surrogacy leave required under EU law (News, 14 October 2013)

Published on: 14 October 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Article summary

Two separate Opinions on the question of whether or not a woman who has a child through a surrogacy arrangement is entitled under EU law to surrogacy leave equivalent to maternity leave have reached different conclusions. The first Advocate General considered that the Pregnant Workers Directive only applied to pregnant women and those who had given birth, therefore a woman who had a child through a surrogacy arrangement, even though (in this case) it was her genetic child, was not entitled to maternity leave. In the second case, the Advocate General termed women who had children through a surrogacy arrangement as ‘intended mothers’ and concluded that such mothers were entitled to the equivalent of maternity leave (subject to certain limitations as to amount) under the Pregnant Workers Directive. This was on the grounds of the need to protect the special relationship between the mother and child after the birth of the child, which was considered to be different where the child was born through surrogacy compared with a child who was adopted. In the second case the ‘intended mother’ breastfed the child soon after its birth but the right was held to apply irrespective of whether the child was breast or bottle fed. However, neither Advocate General considered that the women denied ‘surrogacy leave’ had been discriminated against on the grounds of sex contrary to the Equal Treatment Directive. Advocates General Opinions: Z v A Government Department and the Board of Management of a Community School, C-363/12 and C.D. v S.T., C-167/12. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

