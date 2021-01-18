Conflict of laws, interpretation of Wills, testamentary trusts (Clarke-Sullivan v Clarke-Sullivan)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The court addressed issues of (i) the use of section 48 of the Administration of Justice Act 1985 (AJA 1985), (ii) applicable law to the interpretation of a Will executed by a foreign domicile where the estate included immoveable property in England, (iii) the effect of a disposition in a Will to the trustees of a trust that had previously been declared to have been wound up. Written by David Brounger, barrister, at Field Court Chambers. or to read the full analysis.