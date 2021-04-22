- Conflict of interests and duty to disclose—the importance of experts’ independence (Bux v GMC)
Corporate Crime Analysis: In its judgment in Bux v General Medical Council, the High Court considered the duties of experts before the courts and, in particular, the duty to disclose a conflict of interest as early as possible. It upheld the decision of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal (MPT) to sanction the practitioner by means of erasure having made a finding of impairment of fitness to practice by reason of dishonesty. The judgment makes for stark reading for those involved in the medical profession as expert witnesses. Written by Carolina Bracken, barrister, at 5 Paper Buildings.
