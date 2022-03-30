LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Conflict in Ukraine—four key questions for international arbitration

Published on: 30 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Conflict in Ukraine—four key questions for international arbitration
  • Do the sanctions affect performance?
  • Can you go to arbitration?
  • Can you enforce your award?
  • Is there scope for investment treaty claims?

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: A number of states have taken sanctions and other measures against Russia and Russian persons and entities in light of the conflict in Ukraine. Russia has itself adopted countermeasures of its own. For commercial parties who have contracts in place with, or involving, targeted counterparties or in instances where the subject matter of the contract itself falls within the sanctions regime, this can have important consequences. Tom Cummins, partner, and Thomas Karalis, counsel, at Ashurst address some key questions arising in the context of international arbitration and Russia-related disputes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

