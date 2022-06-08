LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Proceeds of crime / Restraint and confiscation

Legal News

Confiscation (R v Saroya)

Published on: 08 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Confiscation (R v Saroya)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The Court of Appeal held that, on the facts, an offence contrary to section 111A(1)(b) of the Social Security Administration Act 1992 (SSAA 1992) in which the particulars of the charge had been pleaded by reference to the provision of a false document by the defendant on one particular date was capable of being committed over a period of at least six months. Therefore, it had been appropriate for the Crown Court to apply the assumptions within section 10 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) when assessing the extent of the defendant’s benefit. Written by Sarah Wood, barrister at 5 St Andrews Hill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More