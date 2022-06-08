Confiscation (R v Saroya)

Corporate Crime analysis: The Court of Appeal held that, on the facts, an offence contrary to section 111A(1)(b) of the Social Security Administration Act 1992 (SSAA 1992) in which the particulars of the charge had been pleaded by reference to the provision of a false document by the defendant on one particular date was capable of being committed over a period of at least six months. Therefore, it had been appropriate for the Crown Court to apply the assumptions within section 10 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) when assessing the extent of the defendant’s benefit. Written by Sarah Wood, barrister at 5 St Andrews Hill.
