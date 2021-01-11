Sign-in Help
Confiscation—honouring the unchallenged basis of plea of a custodian (R v Mohammed Zia Munir)

Published on: 11 January 2021
  • Confiscation—honouring the unchallenged basis of plea of a custodian (R v Mohammed Zia Munir)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The appellant was sentenced on an unchallenged, written basis of plea to the effect that he was a mere custodian of drugs on behalf of another. In these circumstances the court was bound to apply the provisions of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) consistently with the facts of the basis of plea. On his basis, the appellant could not be said to have received the drugs for his own benefit and therefore he did not obtain property within the meaning of POCA 2002, s 76(4). The judge fell into error by focusing on the concept of control. The fact that the appellant received possession, and therefore physical control of the drugs, is insufficient to amount to the obtaining of property as a benefit to him personally. A mere custodian or courier would not ordinarily be treated as obtaining property. The street value of the drugs was removed from the calculation of the appellant’s benefit figure. Written by Francesca Levett, barrister, at 5 St Andrews Hill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

