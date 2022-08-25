Confiscation; assessing proportionality in cases of CV fraud (R v Andrewes)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In the context of ‘CV’ fraud, except where the performance of the services constitutes a criminal offence (because the defendant does not hold a licence or other statutory or regulatory requirement necessary in order to perform the role), a proportionate confiscation order will ordinarily be limited to the difference in salary (as a percentage) between the salary the defendant used to have before they fraudulently obtained the better-paid one; this is to take away the ‘profit’ made by the fraud (analogously to the reasoning adopted in R v Sale ). Written by Martin Evans QC, barrister at 33 Chancery Lane. or to read the full analysis.