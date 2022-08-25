Confiscation; assessing proportionality in cases of CV fraud (R v Andrewes)

Corporate Crime analysis: In the context of ‘CV’ fraud, except where the performance of the services constitutes a criminal offence (because the defendant does not hold a licence or other statutory or regulatory requirement necessary in order to perform the role), a proportionate confiscation order will ordinarily be limited to the difference in salary (as a percentage) between the salary the defendant used to have before they fraudulently obtained the better-paid one; this is to take away the ‘profit’ made by the fraud (analogously to the reasoning adopted in R v Sale ). Written by Martin Evans QC, barrister at 33 Chancery Lane.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in with LexisNexis or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
CONTINUE READING
CONTINUE READING
**Trials are provided to all LexisNexis content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisNexis services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several
The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a
Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general
Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a
0330 161 1234