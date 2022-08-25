LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Corporate Crime / Proceeds of crime / Restraint and confiscation

Legal News

Confiscation; assessing proportionality in cases of CV fraud (R v Andrewes)

Published on: 25 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the Supreme Court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In the context of ‘CV’ fraud, except where the performance of the services constitutes a criminal offence (because the defendant does not hold a licence or other statutory or regulatory requirement necessary in order to perform the role), a proportionate confiscation order will ordinarily be limited to the difference in salary (as a percentage) between the salary the defendant used to have before they fraudulently obtained the better-paid one; this is to take away the ‘profit’ made by the fraud (analogously to the reasoning adopted in R v Sale ). Written by Martin Evans QC, barrister at 33 Chancery Lane. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

