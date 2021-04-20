Confirmation that default sentences cannot be shared (Collins v Director of Public Prosecutions)

Corporate Crime analysis: In an appeal by way of case stated, which arose out of a confiscation order made by His Honour Judge Kinch QC against a number of defendants who were co-conspirators, the High Court was asked if it was right that the time served by the appellant’s co-defendants of their default sentences should be deducted from the sentence he should serve for nonpayment of his confiscation order or if he must serve his default sentence as a whole. Written by Barnaby Hone, barrister, at 5 St Andrew’s Hill.
