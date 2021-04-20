Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture / Confiscation

Legal News

Confirmation that default sentences cannot be shared (Collins v Director of Public Prosecutions)

Confirmation that default sentences cannot be shared (Collins v Director of Public Prosecutions)
Published on: 20 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Confirmation that default sentences cannot be shared (Collins v Director of Public Prosecutions)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In an appeal by way of case stated, which arose out of a confiscation order made by His Honour Judge Kinch QC against a number of defendants who were co-conspirators, the High Court was asked if it was right that the time served by the appellant’s co-defendants of their default sentences should be deducted from the sentence he should serve for nonpayment of his confiscation order or if he must serve his default sentence as a whole. Written by Barnaby Hone, barrister, at 5 St Andrew’s Hill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Q&As
2 Practice notes