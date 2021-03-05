Sign-in Help
Concurrent regulatory and civil proceedings—judicial review decision a reprieve for firms and senior managers?

Published on: 05 March 2021
Financial Services analysis: Kari McCormick, partner and James Peacham, associate from Eversheds Sutherland analyse a recent successful judicial review of a decision of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Regulatory Decisions Committee (RDC) where the Administrative Court provides some useful guidance on when disciplinary proceedings will be stayed pending the outcome of civil proceedings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

