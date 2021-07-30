menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Pay, benefits and tax / Pay

Legal News

Compulsory training before a job starts may well attract national minimum wage (Opalkova v Acquire Care)

Published on: 30 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Compulsory training before a job starts may well attract national minimum wage (Opalkova v Acquire Care)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the ET
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: Where a worker is required by an employer to undertake induction training as a condition of being permitted to be assigned subsequently to a substantive job post with that employer, it is likely that the time spent doing that training will attract the national minimum wage, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As
1 Practice notes