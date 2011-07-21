Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Disputes, discrimination and divorce / Discrimination

Legal News

Compulsory retirement may be justifiable if reasonable (Fuchs v Land Hessen)

Compulsory retirement may be justifiable if reasonable (Fuchs v Land Hessen)
Published on: 21 July 2011
Updated on: 26 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Compulsory retirement may be justifiable if reasonable (Fuchs v Land Hessen)
  • Original news
  • What were the facts?
  • What legal principles applied?
  • What was decided?
  • What are the practical implications of this case?

Article summary

In Fuchs v Land Hessen (Joined Cases C-159/10 and C-160/10), the European Court of Justice held that a law in Germany for the compulsory retirement of permanent civil servants at the age of 65 could be justified if it does not appear unreasonable in the light of the aim pursued and is supported by evidence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More