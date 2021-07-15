- Compulsory coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination of care home staff
- In relation to the proposed new regulations—
- Is it likely that their effect will be that employers in the care sector will be free to terminate the employment of staff who can’t demonstrate the required evidence of double vaccination?
- What should care home operators do in the meantime, before the new regulations come into force in October 2021?
- What concerns do employers in the care sector have (eg recruitment and retention)?
- In light of these developments, and assuming the government doesn’t bring in similar statutory regulations compelling vaccination in other work sectors (ie outside the care sector)—
- Could an employer in another work sector lawfully make double vaccination a condition of being employed, or continuing to be employed? Would that possibility be limited to certain types of work and workplace and, if so, which?
- Would there have to be exemptions from the requirement in order for it to be lawful (eg to avoid discrimination claims) and, if so, who would have to be exempted?
- As regards existing employees, would a failure by an employee to comply with the requirement—
- If this requirement were introduced in other sectors outside the care sector, would it be likely to lead to shortages of available workers in some sectors and, if so, which sectors might be most vulnerable to this?
- If it would not be lawful to impose such a condition—
- What can an employer do instead to protect staff and others?
Article summary
Employment analysis: The government has announced that it is to introduce regulations to make vaccination a condition of deployment in care homes, by requiring all CQC-regulated service providers of nursing and personal care, in care homes in England, to allow entry to the premises only to those who can demonstrate evidence of having had a complete course of an authorised coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. Kelly Brown (KB) and Rhone Wallace (RW), both at Addleshaw Goddard, Elizabeth Mceneny (EM), senior consultant at CM Murray and David Whincup (DW), partner at Squire Patton Boggs, comment on the announcement.
