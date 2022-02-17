Compliance takeaways from DOJ duress defence guidance

Law360: In its latest Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) opinion procedure release (OPR), the US Department of Justice (DOJ) provided fresh advice on the applicability and scope of the duress defence, which may help companies avoid liability in high-stakes situations involving risks to the health and safety of their employees.
