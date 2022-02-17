LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Corporate Crime / Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls / US corporate bribery offences

Legal News

Compliance takeaways from DOJ duress defence guidance

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Compliance takeaways from DOJ duress defence guidance
  • Opinion procedure release process
  • Facts giving rise to the duress defence request
  • Duress defence—two significant findings
  • Unanswered questions
  • Takeaways

Article summary

In its latest Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) opinion procedure release (OPR), the US Department of Justice (DOJ) provided fresh advice on the applicability and scope of the duress defence, which may help companies avoid liability in high-stakes situations involving risks to the health and safety of their employees.

