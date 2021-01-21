Sign-in Help
Complex, lengthy proceedings—assessment of costs, strike out, conduct and non-compliance (Taiga v Ogbedo)

Published on: 21 January 2021
Family analysis: In longstanding proceedings between the parties, which had spanned some 17 years and two continents, the latest proceedings concerned applications by the respondent to recoup a sum close to £1m and a cause of action for malicious prosecution. The petitioner applied for a stay until determination, or a strike out of the applications. The court considered issues of procedure as to the assessment of costs, the conduct of the parties and that it would be wrong for the court to ‘lumber the petitioner with the requirements to pay the sum sought without an opportunity to argue her case’. Earlier the court had also made security for costs and Hadkinson orders, which the respondent had not complied with. Poonam Bhari, barrister at 3PB, examines the case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

