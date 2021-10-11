LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Complex fraud ruling clarifies abuse of process jurisdiction

Published on: 11 October 2021
Law360, Expert analysis: The Court of Appeal’s recent judgment in R v Jones—allowing prosecution of the complex fraud case to continue—provides important guidance on trial judges’ proper use of the abuse of process jurisdiction in the context of private prosecution, says David Corker at Corker Binning. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

