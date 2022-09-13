LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Completion of an FTS Notice for Public Sector Authorities

Published on: 13 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Introduction
  • Preliminary questions
  • 1. Contract type
  • 2. Procedure type
  • 3. Contracts/concessions/joint procurement
  • Section I: Contracting Authority
  • I.1, I.2 and I.3: Name and addresses, Joint procurement and Communication
  • I.4 and I.5: Type of the contracting authority and main activity
  • Section II: Object
    • More...

Article summary

Public Law analysis: In this guide, Deborah Ramshaw, Andrew Hirst, Neil Walker, Emma Luscombe, Laura McIntyre and Sahana Grimaldi of Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP consider the steps for completing certain notices for the purposes of publication on the Find a Tender Service, for contracts covered by the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (PCR 2015), SI 2015/102. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

