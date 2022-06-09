Competition weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective, the (1) AG’s opinion on a national reference from Estonia concerning the interpretation of the incentive effect for State aid relating to an energy renewable energy scheme, and (2) General Court’s judgment dismissing actions against the Commission’s decision relating to UK CFC tax exemptions. From the UK perspective, this week’s weekly highlights includes the (1) CMA’s decision to issue an SO to Elite Sports Group Limited and its parent company Elite Corporation Limited, JD Sports and Rangers Football Club Limited and its parent company Rangers International Football Club Plc alleging they had breached the Chapter I prohibition by price fixing, and (2) CAT’s judgment authorising Road Haulage Association’s opt-in collective proceedings order against Man SE and Others. or to read the full analysis.