- Competition weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- In this issue:
- EU mergers
- Illumina/GRAIL merger prohibited after phase II
- EU State aid
- General Court dismisses action against modifications to Italian capacity mechanism
- General Court dismisses action regarding rents and taxes not paid on advertising panels in Brussels
- UK mergers
- CMA unconditionally clears NortonLifeLock/Avast merger
- Daily and weekly news alerts
More...
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective: (1) the Commission’s decision to prohibit Illumina/GRAIL after a phase II investigation, (2) the General Court’s judgment dismissing an action against modifications to Italy’s capacity mechanism, and (3) the General Court’s judgment dismissing an action regarding rents and taxes not paid on advertising panels in Brussels. In addition, this week’s highlights also includes, from a UK perspective, the CMA’s decision to unconditionally clear NortonLifeLock/Avast following a phase 2 investigation.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.