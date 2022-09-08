Competition weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective: (1) the Commission’s decision to prohibit Illumina/GRAIL after a phase II investigation, (2) the General Court’s judgment dismissing an action against modifications to Italy’s capacity mechanism, and (3) the General Court’s judgment dismissing an action regarding rents and taxes not paid on advertising panels in Brussels. In addition, this week’s highlights also includes, from a UK perspective, the CMA’s decision to unconditionally clear NortonLifeLock/Avast following a phase 2 investigation. or to read the full analysis.