Competition weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
  • EU State aid
  • Court of Justice rules that Danske Slagtermestre’s State aid appeal must be reviewed by the General Court
  • EU antitrust
  • Commission accepts commitments from Insurance Ireland to ensure access to its data sharing platform
  • Court of Justice dismisses Fakro’s appeal regarding Commission’s decision to reject its complaint that the conduct of a competitor amounted to an abuse of a dominant position
  • EU FDI
  • The Council and the European Parliament reach provisional agreement aimed to control foreign subsidies
  • UK mergers
This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes from an EU perspective, (1) the Commission accepting commitments from Insurance Ireland to ensure access to its data sharing platform; (2) the Court of Justice dismissing Fakro’s appeal regarding the Commission’s decision to reject its complaint that the conduct of a competitor amounted to an abuse of a dominant position; (3) the Court of Justice ruling that Danske Slagtermestre’s State aid appeal must be reviewed by the General Court; and (4) the Council and the European Parliament reaching political accord over new regulation aimed at foreign subsidies. From a UK perspective, (1) the CMA’s decision to launch a Chapter II investigation into Amazon’s practices affecting sellers on its UK Marketplace; (2) the CMA’s decision that Carpenter Co/Recticel NV/SA meets the test for reference to phase 2; and (3) a ruling from the CAT granting a collective proceedings order against Apple. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

