- Competition weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- EU State aid
- Court of Justice rules that Danske Slagtermestre’s State aid appeal must be reviewed by the General Court
- EU antitrust
- Commission accepts commitments from Insurance Ireland to ensure access to its data sharing platform
- Court of Justice dismisses Fakro’s appeal regarding Commission’s decision to reject its complaint that the conduct of a competitor amounted to an abuse of a dominant position
- EU FDI
- The Council and the European Parliament reach provisional agreement aimed to control foreign subsidies
- UK mergers
More...
- Carpenter Co/Recticel NV/SA meets the test for reference to phase 2
- UK antitrust
- CMA launches Chapter II investigation into Amazon’s practices affecting sellers on its UK Marketplace
- UK private actions
- CAT grants CPO against Apple
- LexTalk®Competition: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes from an EU perspective, (1) the Commission accepting commitments from Insurance Ireland to ensure access to its data sharing platform; (2) the Court of Justice dismissing Fakro’s appeal regarding the Commission’s decision to reject its complaint that the conduct of a competitor amounted to an abuse of a dominant position; (3) the Court of Justice ruling that Danske Slagtermestre’s State aid appeal must be reviewed by the General Court; and (4) the Council and the European Parliament reaching political accord over new regulation aimed at foreign subsidies. From a UK perspective, (1) the CMA’s decision to launch a Chapter II investigation into Amazon’s practices affecting sellers on its UK Marketplace; (2) the CMA’s decision that Carpenter Co/Recticel NV/SA meets the test for reference to phase 2; and (3) a ruling from the CAT granting a collective proceedings order against Apple.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.