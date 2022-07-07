Competition weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes from an EU perspective, (1) the Commission accepting commitments from Insurance Ireland to ensure access to its data sharing platform; (2) the Court of Justice dismissing Fakro’s appeal regarding the Commission’s decision to reject its complaint that the conduct of a competitor amounted to an abuse of a dominant position; (3) the Court of Justice ruling that Danske Slagtermestre’s State aid appeal must be reviewed by the General Court; and (4) the Council and the European Parliament reaching political accord over new regulation aimed at foreign subsidies. From a UK perspective, (1) the CMA’s decision to launch a Chapter II investigation into Amazon’s practices affecting sellers on its UK Marketplace; (2) the CMA’s decision that Carpenter Co/Recticel NV/SA meets the test for reference to phase 2; and (3) a ruling from the CAT granting a collective proceedings order against Apple. or to read the full analysis.