Competition weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • State aid
  • General Court partially annuls Commission’s decision regarding preferential tax treatment in Gibraltar
  • EU Mergers
  • Kronospan/Pflederer Polska merger referred to phase II
  • EU Antitrust
  • Commission closes investigation into LNG supply agreements between Qatar Energy and European importers
  • UK Antitrust
  • CMA issues new interim measures and extends remedies until 2026 regarding its investigation of the Atlantic Joint Business Agreement
This week's edition of the Competition weekly highlights includes from an EU perspective, (1) a round-up of developments including the General Court’s judgment partially annulling the Commission’s decision concerning preferential tax treatment in Gibraltar,(2) the Commission’s decision to refer the proposed acquisition of Pfleiderer Polska by Kronospan for a phase II investigation, and (3) the Commission’s decision to close its investigation into LNG supply agreements between Qatar Energy and European importers. From a UK perspective, this round-up includes (1) the CMA’s decision to issue interim new measures and extend remedies until 2026 in relation to its investigation of the Atlantic Joint Business Agreement, (2) a judgement from the Court of Appeal dismissing an appeal against a High Court ruling that a claim for contribution between two addressees of the Commission’s cartel decision should be dealt with in courts in the Far East (rather than the English courts), (3) the CMA launching its consultation on the draft VABEO guidance to accompany the Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order, and (4) the CAT’s judgment refusing to certify two applications on an ‘opt-out’ basis for collective damages action based on the Forex cartels. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

