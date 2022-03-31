Competition weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective, 13 judgments issued by the General Court concerning appeals against the Commission’s 2017 re-adopted airfreight cartel decision, as well as the Court of Justice’s judgments dismissing appeals regarding national legislation relating to local transport of the Land of Lower Saxony. In addition, this week’s highlights also include, from a UK perspective, the CMA’s decision to prohibit the Cargotech/Konecranes merger as well as a Court of Appeal judgment upholding an appeal granting strike-out pleadings in a damages action against a number of banks for manipulation of the foreign exchange markets. or to read the full analysis.