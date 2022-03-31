LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Competition weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • EU antitrust
  • General Court partially upholds appeals and reduces fines for multiple airlines regarding the Commission’s readopted airfreight cargo cartel decision; dismisses actions brought by others
  • EU State aid
  • Court of Justice dismisses appeals regarding German national legislation relating to local transport of the Land of Lower Saxony
  • UK mergers
  • Cargotech/Konecranes merger prohibited; parties abandon the merger
  • Private actions
  • Court of Appeal upholds appeal granting strike-out pleadings in damages action in foreign exchange cartel
Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective, 13 judgments issued by the General Court concerning appeals against the Commission’s 2017 re-adopted airfreight cartel decision, as well as the Court of Justice’s judgments dismissing appeals regarding national legislation relating to local transport of the Land of Lower Saxony. In addition, this week’s highlights also include, from a UK perspective, the CMA’s decision to prohibit the Cargotech/Konecranes merger as well as a Court of Appeal judgment upholding an appeal granting strike-out pleadings in a damages action against a number of banks for manipulation of the foreign exchange markets. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

