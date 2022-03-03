Competition weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective, the Commission’s decisions to: launch a consultation on draft revised rules on horizontal cooperation agreements between companies, conditionally clear the Cargotec/Konecranes merger, and launch a market test on commitments offered by Insurance Ireland concerning access to its data sharing platform. In addition, a number of judgments were issued, including: the General Court’s decision to uphold an action regarding access to documents in the Commission State aid investigation into Luxembourg’s tax treatment of Huhtamaki, and AG Median’s opinion on whether the Commission’s trucks cartel decision includes refuse trucks, and AG Rantos’ opinion suggesting that the General Court re-examines its ruling on Danish discounts for businesses’ waste water. Finally, from a UK perspective, the High Court issued a ruling dismissing British Sugar’s State aid claim in relation to the Secretary of State for International Trade’s decision to remove tariffs for raw cane sugar. or to read the full analysis.