Competition weekly highlights—3 February 2022

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes three judgments from the EU’s General Court which: (1) dismissed Scania’s action against the Commission’s trucks cartel decision, (2) dismissed an appeal against the Commission’s decision to accept Gazprom’s commitments to supply gas in eastern and central Europe, and (3) upheld an appeal against the Commission’s decision to reject a complaint alleging abusive practices by Gazprom in the national market for the upstream wholesale supply of gas in Poland. In addition, in the UK, the Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal relating to an order granting summary judgment alleging breach of the EU’s State aid rules by Durham County Council. or to read the full analysis.