Home / Competition / Case trackers / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Competition weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • UK market studies
  • CMA publishes update paper and proposes not to make a market investigation reference in relation to music and streaming services
  • UK private actions
  • UK mergers
  • CMA publishes provisional findings in Meta/Giphy following remittal; readopts phase 2 final report prohibiting the merger
  • UK antirust
  • CMA fines Pfizer and Flynn £70m for unfair pricing following re-investigation
Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes from a UK perspective, (1) the CMA publishing an update paper and proposing not to make a market investigation reference in relation to music and streaming services, (2) the CAT’s decision to grant a CPO in relation to Chapter II action against a rail operator, (3) the publication by the CMA of its provisional findings in the remittal of Meta/Giphy, and (4) the CMA fining Pfizer and Flynn £70m for unfair pricing relating to phenytoin sodium capsules following a re-investigation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

