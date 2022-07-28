Competition weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes from a UK perspective, (1) the CMA publishing an update paper and proposing not to make a market investigation reference in relation to music and streaming services, (2) the CAT’s decision to grant a CPO in relation to Chapter II action against a rail operator, (3) the publication by the CMA of its provisional findings in the remittal of Meta/Giphy, and (4) the CMA fining Pfizer and Flynn £70m for unfair pricing relating to phenytoin sodium capsules following a re-investigation. or to read the full analysis.