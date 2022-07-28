- Competition weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- UK market studies
- CMA publishes update paper and proposes not to make a market investigation reference in relation to music and streaming services
- UK private actions
- UK mergers
- CMA publishes provisional findings in Meta/Giphy following remittal; readopts phase 2 final report prohibiting the merger
- UK antirust
- CMA fines Pfizer and Flynn £70m for unfair pricing following re-investigation
- Daily and weekly news alerts
Article summary
This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes from a UK perspective, (1) the CMA publishing an update paper and proposing not to make a market investigation reference in relation to music and streaming services, (2) the CAT’s decision to grant a CPO in relation to Chapter II action against a rail operator, (3) the publication by the CMA of its provisional findings in the remittal of Meta/Giphy, and (4) the CMA fining Pfizer and Flynn £70m for unfair pricing relating to phenytoin sodium capsules following a re-investigation.
