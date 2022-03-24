Competition weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective, adoption by the Commission of a Temporary Crisis Framework to support the economy in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as two judgments issued by the Court of Justice concerning the application of the double jeopardy (ne bis in idem) principle. In addition, this week’s highlights also includes, from a UK perspective, the CMA’s decision to fine a domestic light company £1.5m (after settlement) for engaging in RPM. or to read the full analysis.