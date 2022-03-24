- Competition weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- EU antitrust
- Court of Justice issues judgments on the application of the double jeopardy (ne bis in idem) principle
- EU State aid
- Commission adopts Temporary Crisis Framework to support the economy in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
- UK antitrust
- Domestic light company fined £1.5m (after settlement) for engaging in RPM
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective, adoption by the Commission of a Temporary Crisis Framework to support the economy in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as two judgments issued by the Court of Justice concerning the application of the double jeopardy (ne bis in idem) principle. In addition, this week’s highlights also includes, from a UK perspective, the CMA’s decision to fine a domestic light company £1.5m (after settlement) for engaging in RPM.
