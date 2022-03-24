LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Competition / Case trackers / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Competition weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Competition weekly highlights—24 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • EU antitrust
  • Court of Justice issues judgments on the application of the double jeopardy (ne bis in idem) principle
  • EU State aid
  • Commission adopts Temporary Crisis Framework to support the economy in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
  • UK antitrust
  • Domestic light company fined £1.5m (after settlement) for engaging in RPM
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • Dates for your diary

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective, adoption by the Commission of a Temporary Crisis Framework to support the economy in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as two judgments issued by the Court of Justice concerning the application of the double jeopardy (ne bis in idem) principle. In addition, this week’s highlights also includes, from a UK perspective, the CMA’s decision to fine a domestic light company £1.5m (after settlement) for engaging in RPM. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice