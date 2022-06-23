Competition weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective, a number of judgments from the EU courts, including (among others): (1) the General Court’s decision to uphold the Commission’s decision prohibiting the proposed JV between ThyssenKrupp and Tata Steel, (2) the Court of Justice’s decision to set aside the judgments of the General Court, as well as partially annul the Commission’s decision, concerning the optical disk drives cartel appeals, (3) Advocate General Rantos’ opinion suggesting dismissal of the Commission’s appeal against a General Court judgment ruling that bondholders can have an interest in commencing proceedings in State aid investigations and (4) the Court of Justice’s judgment in relation to a national reference from Spain specifying the temporal application of certain provisions of Directive 2014/104. In addition, this weeks highlights also includes, from a UK perspective, publication by the government of its first report on the NSI Act 2021. or to read the full analysis.