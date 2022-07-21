- Competition weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- EU Mergers
- Advocate General suggests the Court of Justice dismisses American Airlines’ appeal in relation to the US Airways/American Airlines merger
- Commission issues SO to Illumnia and Grail alleging breach of the EUMR by early implementation of the transaction
- EU Antitrust
- Advocate General Kokott suggests the Court of Justice rules in favour of the Commission in Servier appeals
- Advocate General recommends the Court of Justice should allow the appeal by French supermarkets and set aside the relevant part of the General Courts judgment concerning a part of the Commission’s dawn raids decision
- Advocate General provides opinion on ice-cream distribution in the context of Article 102 TFEU
- Commission launches market test of commitments offered by Amazon regarding seller data, ‘Buy Box’ and Prime
- EU State aid
- Advocate General proposes that interveners don’t lose status if matter is referred back to General Court
- UK Private actions
- CAT unanimously dismisses damages claim alleging abuse of dominant position regarding supply of academic dress for graduation ceremonies
- Daily and weekly news alerts
Article summary
This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective, a number of opinions from the EU courts, including (among other things): (1) AG Rantos’ opinion suggesting that the Court of Justice dismiss American Airlines’ appeal in relation to the US Airways/American Airlines merger, , (2) AG Kokott opinion recommending that the Court of Justice rules in favour of the Commission in relation to its 2014 Servier ‘pay-for-delay’ decision, (3) an opinion from AG Pitruzzella suggesting that the Court of Justice should allow the appeal by French supermarkets and set aside the relevant part of the General Courts judgment concerning a part of the Commission’s dawn raids decision, (4) an opinion from AG Rantos opinion on whether a supplier-distribution relationship can constitute a single economic entity. In addition, this weeks highlights includes, from UK perspective, a CAT judgment unanimously dismissing a damages claim alleging abuse of dominant position regarding exclusivity agreements in the supply of academic dress for graduation ceremonies.
