Competition weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • EU Mergers
  • Advocate General suggests the Court of Justice dismisses American Airlines’ appeal in relation to the US Airways/American Airlines merger
  • Commission issues SO to Illumnia and Grail alleging breach of the EUMR by early implementation of the transaction
  • EU Antitrust
  • Advocate General Kokott suggests the Court of Justice rules in favour of the Commission in Servier appeals
  • Advocate General recommends the Court of Justice should allow the appeal by French supermarkets and set aside the relevant part of the General Courts judgment concerning a part of the Commission’s dawn raids decision
  • Advocate General provides opinion on ice-cream distribution in the context of Article 102 TFEU
  • Commission launches market test of commitments offered by Amazon regarding seller data, ‘Buy Box’ and Prime
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective, a number of opinions from the EU courts, including (among other things): (1) AG Rantos' opinion suggesting that the Court of Justice dismiss American Airlines' appeal in relation to the US Airways/American Airlines merger, , (2) AG Kokott opinion recommending that the Court of Justice rules in favour of the Commission in relation to its 2014 Servier 'pay-for-delay' decision, (3) an opinion from AG Pitruzzella suggesting that the Court of Justice should allow the appeal by French supermarkets and set aside the relevant part of the General Courts judgment concerning a part of the Commission's dawn raids decision, (4) an opinion from AG Rantos opinion on whether a supplier-distribution relationship can constitute a single economic entity. In addition, this weeks highlights includes, from UK perspective, a CAT judgment unanimously dismissing a damages claim alleging abuse of dominant position regarding exclusivity agreements in the supply of academic dress for graduation ceremonies.

