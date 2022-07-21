Competition weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective, a number of opinions from the EU courts, including (among other things): (1) AG Rantos’ opinion suggesting that the Court of Justice dismiss American Airlines’ appeal in relation to the US Airways/American Airlines merger, , (2) AG Kokott opinion recommending that the Court of Justice rules in favour of the Commission in relation to its 2014 Servier ‘pay-for-delay’ decision, (3) an opinion from AG Pitruzzella suggesting that the Court of Justice should allow the appeal by French supermarkets and set aside the relevant part of the General Courts judgment concerning a part of the Commission’s dawn raids decision, (4) an opinion from AG Rantos opinion on whether a supplier-distribution relationship can constitute a single economic entity. In addition, this weeks highlights includes, from UK perspective, a CAT judgment unanimously dismissing a damages claim alleging abuse of dominant position regarding exclusivity agreements in the supply of academic dress for graduation ceremonies. or to read the full analysis.