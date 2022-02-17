LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Competition / Case trackers / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Competition weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Competition weekly highlights—17 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • UK antitrust
  • CMA accepts commitments in Chapter II investigation into Google’s ‘Privacy Sandbox’ browser changes
  • UK merger control
  • JD Sports and Footasylum fined £4.7m for breaching interim order and request for information
  • CMA provisionally clears Sony Music Entertainment/AWAL and Kobalt Neighbouring Rights businesses merger
  • UK private actions
  • CAT awards Achilles £3.8m in damages in private action against National Rail
  • UK subsidy control
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes a number of UK developments, namely: (1) the CMA’s decision to impose fines on JD Sports and Footasylum for breaching an IEO and information request in relation to the CMA’s remitted phase 2 investigation in the JD Sports Fashion plc/Footasylum plc merger, (2) the CMA’s decision to accept modified commitments from Google in order to address its abuse of dominance concerns in relation to Google’s proposals to remove third party cookies and other functionalities from its Chrome browser, and (3) the CMA’s decision to provisionally clear Sony’s Music Entertainment’s completed acquisition of AWAL Kobalt Neighbouring rights businesses from Kobalt Music Group Limited. The highlights also include a summary of the CAT’s decision to award Achilles £3.8m in damages in a private action against National Rail, as well as News Analysis discussing what to expect of the UK’s subsidy control regime in 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage