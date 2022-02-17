Competition weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes a number of UK developments, namely: (1) the CMA’s decision to impose fines on JD Sports and Footasylum for breaching an IEO and information request in relation to the CMA’s remitted phase 2 investigation in the JD Sports Fashion plc/Footasylum plc merger, (2) the CMA’s decision to accept modified commitments from Google in order to address its abuse of dominance concerns in relation to Google’s proposals to remove third party cookies and other functionalities from its Chrome browser, and (3) the CMA’s decision to provisionally clear Sony’s Music Entertainment’s completed acquisition of AWAL Kobalt Neighbouring rights businesses from Kobalt Music Group Limited. The highlights also include a summary of the CAT’s decision to award Achilles £3.8m in damages in a private action against National Rail, as well as News Analysis discussing what to expect of the UK’s subsidy control regime in 2022. or to read the full analysis.