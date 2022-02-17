- Competition weekly highlights—17 February 2022
- In this issue:
- UK antitrust
- CMA accepts commitments in Chapter II investigation into Google’s ‘Privacy Sandbox’ browser changes
- UK merger control
- JD Sports and Footasylum fined £4.7m for breaching interim order and request for information
- CMA provisionally clears Sony Music Entertainment/AWAL and Kobalt Neighbouring Rights businesses merger
- UK private actions
- CAT awards Achilles £3.8m in damages in private action against National Rail
- UK subsidy control
- UK subsidy control regime—the year ahead
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes a number of UK developments, namely: (1) the CMA’s decision to impose fines on JD Sports and Footasylum for breaching an IEO and information request in relation to the CMA’s remitted phase 2 investigation in the JD Sports Fashion plc/Footasylum plc merger, (2) the CMA’s decision to accept modified commitments from Google in order to address its abuse of dominance concerns in relation to Google’s proposals to remove third party cookies and other functionalities from its Chrome browser, and (3) the CMA’s decision to provisionally clear Sony’s Music Entertainment’s completed acquisition of AWAL Kobalt Neighbouring rights businesses from Kobalt Music Group Limited. The highlights also include a summary of the CAT’s decision to award Achilles £3.8m in damages in a private action against National Rail, as well as News Analysis discussing what to expect of the UK’s subsidy control regime in 2022.
