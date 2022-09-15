Competition weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes from an EU perspective, (1) the General Court’s judgment largely dismissing an action against the Commission’s decision finding that Google abused its dominant position by imposing unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators but slightly reducing the level of fine and (2) the General Court’s judgment dismissing actions in relation to unlawful State aid granted by Finland to a Helsinki transport operator. From a UK perspective, this week’s highlights includes (1) the CMA’s decision to provisionally clear the LSE Group/Quantile Group merger, (2) the CMA’s decision that the Morrisons/McColl’s merger meets the test for reference for a phase 2 investigation, and (3) a CAT judgment on a strike-out application concerning a damages claim alleging breach of competition law in respect of haulage services in Sanday. or to read the full analysis.