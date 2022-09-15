LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Competition weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • EU antitrust
  • General Court largely upholds the Commission’s decision finding that Google abused its dominant position by imposing unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators; slightly reduces fine
  • AG issues opinion on preliminary reference from Spain regarding whether an agreement can be found to be void for breach of Article 101 TFEU by reference to previous national infringement decision
  • EU State aid
  • General Court dismisses appeals in relation to unlawful State aid granted by Finland to Helsinki transport operator
  • UK mergers
  • CMA provisionally clears London Stock Exchange Group PLC/Quantile Group Limited merger
  • Morrisons/McColl’s meets the test for reference for phase 2
Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes from an EU perspective, (1) the General Court’s judgment largely dismissing an action against the Commission’s decision finding that Google abused its dominant position by imposing unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators but slightly reducing the level of fine and (2) the General Court’s judgment dismissing actions in relation to unlawful State aid granted by Finland to a Helsinki transport operator. From a UK perspective, this week’s highlights includes (1) the CMA’s decision to provisionally clear the LSE Group/Quantile Group merger, (2) the CMA’s decision that the Morrisons/McColl’s merger meets the test for reference for a phase 2 investigation, and (3) a CAT judgment on a strike-out application concerning a damages claim alleging breach of competition law in respect of haulage services in Sanday. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

