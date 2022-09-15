- Competition weekly highlights—15 September 2022
- In this issue:
- EU antitrust
- General Court largely upholds the Commission’s decision finding that Google abused its dominant position by imposing unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators; slightly reduces fine
- AG issues opinion on preliminary reference from Spain regarding whether an agreement can be found to be void for breach of Article 101 TFEU by reference to previous national infringement decision
- EU State aid
- General Court dismisses appeals in relation to unlawful State aid granted by Finland to Helsinki transport operator
- UK mergers
- CMA provisionally clears London Stock Exchange Group PLC/Quantile Group Limited merger
- Morrisons/McColl’s meets the test for reference for phase 2
More...
- UK private actions
- CAT strikes-out damages claim alleging breach of competition law in respect of haulage services in Sanday
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes from an EU perspective, (1) the General Court’s judgment largely dismissing an action against the Commission’s decision finding that Google abused its dominant position by imposing unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators but slightly reducing the level of fine and (2) the General Court’s judgment dismissing actions in relation to unlawful State aid granted by Finland to a Helsinki transport operator. From a UK perspective, this week’s highlights includes (1) the CMA’s decision to provisionally clear the LSE Group/Quantile Group merger, (2) the CMA’s decision that the Morrisons/McColl’s merger meets the test for reference for a phase 2 investigation, and (3) a CAT judgment on a strike-out application concerning a damages claim alleging breach of competition law in respect of haulage services in Sanday.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.