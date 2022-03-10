LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Competition / Case trackers / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Competition weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Competition weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Antitrust
  • CMA accepts commitments to address competition concerns regarding long-term exclusive arrangements for the supply of electric vehicle chargepoints on or near motorways
  • Mergers
  • CMA conditionally clears Cellnex/CK Hutchison UK towers merger
  • Private actions
  • High Court rules competition damages claim relating to the smart card chip cartel is time-barred
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes a number of UK developments, namely: the CMA’s decision to accept commitments to address competition concerns relating to long-term exclusive arrangements for the supply of electric vehicle chargepoints on or near motorways, the High Court’s dismissal of a damages claim relating to the smart card chip cartel, and the CMA’s decision to conditionally clear the Cellnex/CK Hutchinson UK towers merger following its phase 2 investigation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage