- Competition weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- EU antitrust
- General Court dismisses GEA’s action to recoup fine paid in heat stabilisers cartel
- Judgment upholds appeal against Commission’s rejection of Article 102 complaint against State-owned rail freight transport company
- UK antitrust
- CMA imposes fines for non-compete agreement concerning the supply of prochlorperazine
- UK mergers
- CMA fines Meta a second time for breaching IEO in Meta/Giphy
- NVIDIA/Arm deal abandoned
- UK market investigations
- CAT dismisses Motorola’s appeal against CMA’s decision to make a MIR into supply of mobile radio network services
This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective, a number of judgments from the General Court, namely: (1) its decision to dismiss an action challenging the Commission’s refusal to repay a fine in the heat stabilisers cartel, (2) its decision to uphold an appeal against the Commission’s decision to reject an Article 102 TFEU complaint against a Polish State-owned rail freight transport company. In addition, from a UK perspective, this week’s highlights includes (amongst other things): (1) the CMA’s decision to impose fines totalling over £35m on numerous pharmaceutical for entering into an agreement not to compete for the supply of prochlorperazine 3mg buccal tablets in the UK and (2) the CMA’s decision to impose a second fine on Meta for breaching an IEO in the Meta/Giphy merger.
