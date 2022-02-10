Competition weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective, a number of judgments from the General Court, namely: (1) its decision to dismiss an action challenging the Commission’s refusal to repay a fine in the heat stabilisers cartel, (2) its decision to uphold an appeal against the Commission’s decision to reject an Article 102 TFEU complaint against a Polish State-owned rail freight transport company. In addition, from a UK perspective, this week’s highlights includes (amongst other things): (1) the CMA’s decision to impose fines totalling over £35m on numerous pharmaceutical for entering into an agreement not to compete for the supply of prochlorperazine 3mg buccal tablets in the UK and (2) the CMA’s decision to impose a second fine on Meta for breaching an IEO in the Meta/Giphy merger. or to read the full analysis.