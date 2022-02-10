LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Competition / Case trackers / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Competition weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Competition weekly highlights—10 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Competition weekly highlights
  • New weekly highlights
  • EU antitrust
  • General Court dismisses GEA’s action to recoup fine paid in heat stabilisers cartel
  • Judgment upholds appeal against Commission’s rejection of Article 102 complaint against State-owned rail freight transport company
  • UK antitrust
  • CMA imposes fines for non-compete agreement concerning the supply of prochlorperazine
  • UK mergers
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective, a number of judgments from the General Court, namely: (1) its decision to dismiss an action challenging the Commission’s refusal to repay a fine in the heat stabilisers cartel, (2) its decision to uphold an appeal against the Commission’s decision to reject an Article 102 TFEU complaint against a Polish State-owned rail freight transport company. In addition, from a UK perspective, this week’s highlights includes (amongst other things): (1) the CMA’s decision to impose fines totalling over £35m on numerous pharmaceutical for entering into an agreement not to compete for the supply of prochlorperazine 3mg buccal tablets in the UK and (2) the CMA’s decision to impose a second fine on Meta for breaching an IEO in the Meta/Giphy merger. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)