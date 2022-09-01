- Competition weekly highlights—1 September 2022
- In this issue:
- UK private actions
- CAT grants CPO in Chapter II action against Google
- EU antitrust
- Commission publishes external report on hotels' distribution practices
- LexTalk®Competition: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
More...
- New Practice Note
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from a UK perspective, the CAT’s decision to grant a CPO in relation to a Chapter II action against Google, as well as, from an EU perspective, publication by the Commission of an external report on hotels' distribution practices.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.