Competition monthly highlights—October 2021

Article summary

This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) the CMA’s decision to impose fines totalling £50.5m on Facebook for breach of an IEO in relation to the Facebook/Giphy merger, (2) an opinion from the Advocate General clarifying the temporal scope of Directive 2014/104 on the compensation of victims of anti-competitive practices, and (3) a judgment from the Court of Justice confirming that subsidiaries may be held liable for the anti-competitive conduct of their parent companies in the context of damages actions. or to read the full analysis.