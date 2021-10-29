LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Competition monthly highlights—October 2021

Published on: 29 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
  • EU antitrust
  • Advocate General clarifies the temporal scope of Directive 2014/104 on the compensation of victims of anti-competitive practices
  • Court of Justice confirms subsidiaries may be held liable for the anti-competitive conduct of their parent companies in the context of damages actions
  • EU mergers
  • Judgments dismiss LOT’s appeal against easyJet and Lufthansa’s acquisition of Air Berlin assets
  • EU State aid
  • Court of Justice dismisses appeals in relation to Fehmarn Belt Fixed Link funding
    • More...

Article summary

This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) the CMA’s decision to impose fines totalling £50.5m on Facebook for breach of an IEO in relation to the Facebook/Giphy merger, (2) an opinion from the Advocate General clarifying the temporal scope of Directive 2014/104 on the compensation of victims of anti-competitive practices, and (3) a judgment from the Court of Justice confirming that subsidiaries may be held liable for the anti-competitive conduct of their parent companies in the context of damages actions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

