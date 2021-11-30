- Competition monthly highlights—November 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
- EU antitrust
- Commission fines Conserve Italia €20m for participating in canned vegetables cartel
- Court of Justice suggests referring court must examine the context of Visma Enterprise’s software distribution agreements to determine infringement of Article 101(1) TFEU
- Court of Justice agrees with AG’s opinion that claimants seeking damages in air cargo cartel can seek damages before a national court for conduct that took place before Regulation 1/2003 came into force
- General Court largely upholds the Commission’s Google Shopping decision, and upholds the fine of €2.42bn imposed on Google
- EU State aid
- Court of Justice dismisses appeal regarding aid granted to Polish motorway operator
- General Court dismisses action against Commission’s rejection of complaint regarding State aid granted to French photovoltaic producers
- UK antitrust
- Ofgem accepts commitments from Paypoint plc to address abuse of dominance concerns
- UK mergers
- JD Sports Fashion plc/Footasylum merger prohibited following CMA’s reassessment of its original decision; JD sports required to sell Footasylum
- Facebook (now Meta Platforms)/Giphy merger prohibited; Facebook required to sell Giphy
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) the Commission’s decision to fine Conserve Italia €20m for participating in a cartel for the supply of certain types of canned vegetables, (2) the General Court’s judgment in which it largely upheld the Commission’s decision in relation to the Google Shopping case, and upheld the Commission’s fine of €2.42bn imposed on Google for abuse of dominance by positioning and displaying its own comparison shopping service, more favourably in its general search result pages compared to rival comparison shopping services, (3) Ofgem’s decision to accept commitments from PayPoint to address concerns relating to possible abuse of dominance, (4) the CMA’s decision to prohibit the JD Sports Fashion plc/Footasylum merger following reassessment of its original decision, and (4) the CMA;s decision to prohibit the Facebook, Inc. (now Meta Platforms, Inc/Giphy, Inc merger.
