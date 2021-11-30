Competition monthly highlights—November 2021

Article summary

This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) the Commission’s decision to fine Conserve Italia €20m for participating in a cartel for the supply of certain types of canned vegetables, (2) the General Court’s judgment in which it largely upheld the Commission’s decision in relation to the Google Shopping case, and upheld the Commission’s fine of €2.42bn imposed on Google for abuse of dominance by positioning and displaying its own comparison shopping service, more favourably in its general search result pages compared to rival comparison shopping services, (3) Ofgem’s decision to accept commitments from PayPoint to address concerns relating to possible abuse of dominance, (4) the CMA’s decision to prohibit the JD Sports Fashion plc/Footasylum merger following reassessment of its original decision, and (4) the CMA;s decision to prohibit the Facebook, Inc. (now Meta Platforms, Inc/Giphy, Inc merger. or to read the full analysis.