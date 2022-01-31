- Competition monthly highlights—January 2022
- In this issue:
- Competition weekly highlights
- New weekly highlights
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
- EU antitrust
- General Court partially annuls Commission’s 2009 decision imposing a fine of €1.6bn on Intel
- Commission publishes final report on consumer Internet of Things sector inquiry
- The General Court upholds appeal and awards Deutsche Telekom compensation for the Commission’s refusal to pay default interest of fine which it had unduly paid for infringement of Article 102 TFEU
- Commission re-adopts 2013 decision against Telefónica and Pharol (formerly Portugal Telecom) for non-compete agreement
- EU mergers
- Commission blocks Hyundai/Daewoo shipping deal
- EU State aid
- Court of Justice annuls General Court’s judgment upholding an appeal against the Commission’s decision ordering the recovery of an arbitration award in Romania
- Judgment dismisses appeal against re-adopted decision that tax on admission fees in Greek casinos is not State aid
- Judgment confirms Greece should be fined for failing to comply with Court of Justice’s 2017 demand for recovery of illegal aid from Larco
- Court of Justice dismisses appeal regarding General Court’s order concerning aid to Frankfurt Hahn airport
- UK antitrust
- PSR fines five companies over £33m (after settlements) for two cartels in the prepaid cards market
- Further director disqualified in nortriptyline investigation
- UK mergers
- Updates to CMA2 published to reflect changes to the EA 2002 brought about by the NSI Act 2021
- Dates for your diary
This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) a judgment from the General Court which partially annulled the Commission’s 2009 decision imposing a fine of €1.6bn on Intel, (2) publication of the Commission’s final report on its consumer Internet of Things sector inquiry, and (3) further updates to the UK’s merger guidance (CMA2) to reflect changes to the EA 2002 brought about by the NSI Act 2021.
