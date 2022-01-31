Competition monthly highlights—January 2022

Article summary

This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) a judgment from the General Court which partially annulled the Commission’s 2009 decision imposing a fine of €1.6bn on Intel, (2) publication of the Commission’s final report on its consumer Internet of Things sector inquiry, and (3) further updates to the UK’s merger guidance (CMA2) to reflect changes to the EA 2002 brought about by the NSI Act 2021. or to read the full analysis.