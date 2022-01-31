LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Competition / Case trackers / Monthly highlights

Legal News

Competition monthly highlights—January 2022

Published on: 31 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Competition monthly highlights—January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Competition weekly highlights
  • New weekly highlights
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
  • EU antitrust
  • General Court partially annuls Commission’s 2009 decision imposing a fine of €1.6bn on Intel
  • Commission publishes final report on consumer Internet of Things sector inquiry
  • The General Court upholds appeal and awards Deutsche Telekom compensation for the Commission’s refusal to pay default interest of fine which it had unduly paid for infringement of Article 102 TFEU
  • Commission re-adopts 2013 decision against Telefónica and Pharol (formerly Portugal Telecom) for non-compete agreement
    • More...

Article summary

This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) a judgment from the General Court which partially annulled the Commission’s 2009 decision imposing a fine of €1.6bn on Intel, (2) publication of the Commission’s final report on its consumer Internet of Things sector inquiry, and (3) further updates to the UK’s merger guidance (CMA2) to reflect changes to the EA 2002 brought about by the NSI Act 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses