Competition monthly highlights—February 2021

Published on: 26 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
  • EU antitrust
  • Commission accepts commitments from Aspen to reduce prices of off-patent cancer medicines
  • Court of Justice rules Slovak Telekom can also be subject to an investigation by the Slovak competition authority after Commission found Slovak Telekom liable for abuse of its dominant position
  • Court of Justice agrees with AG that there is insufficient information to determine whether the competition rules are compatible with Belgium legislation regarding employment of dock workers
  • EU State aid
  • General Court rules that bondholders have standing to challenge the Commission’s decision regarding recapitalisation into Italian bank
  • General Court dismisses Ryanair’s appeal concerning the deferral of payment of civil aviation tax introduced by France to deal with Covid-19
Article summary

This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) the Commission’s decision to accept commitments from Aspen in order to reduce concerns of excessive pricing of off-patent cancer medicines, (2) two judgments from the General Court dismissing Ryanair’s appeals in relation to State aid granted under the Temporary Framework, and (3) publication by the Government of the ‘Penrose report’ which deals with proposals to update the UK’s competition regime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

