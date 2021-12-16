LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Competition monthly highlights—December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
  • EU antitrust
  • Commission concludes Forex cartel investigation; Barclays, RBS, HSBC and Credit Suisse fined €344m
  • Commission fines former ethanol producer €20m following settlement
  • AG suggests a dominant company may not exclude as efficient competitors during the liberalisation process
  • EU State aid
  • General Court dismisses further action against Commission’s rejection of complaint regarding State aid granted to French photovoltaic producers
  • General Court partially upholds appeal relating to Romania aid to petrochemical company Oltchim
Article summary

This month's edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) the conclusion of the Commission's investigation into the foreign exchange spot trading market following its decision to adopt a further infringement decision against five banks, and (2) publication by the CMA of updated guidance on its investigation procedures in Competition Act 1998 cases, and (3) an opinion from Advocate General Priit Pikamäe proposing that the Court of Justice uphold Ireland's appeal against the Commission's decision declaring that aid granted by Luxembourg to Fiat constitutes unlawful State aid.

