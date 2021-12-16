Competition monthly highlights—December 2021

This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) the conclusion of the Commission's investigation into the foreign exchange spot trading market following its decision to adopt a further infringement decision against five banks, and (2) publication by the CMA of updated guidance on its investigation procedures in Competition Act 1998 cases, and (3) an opinion from Advocate General Priit Pikamäe proposing that the Court of Justice uphold Ireland’s appeal against the Commission’s decision declaring that aid granted by Luxembourg to Fiat constitutes unlawful State aid.
