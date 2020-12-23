- Competition monthly highlights—December 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
- EU antitrust
- Court of Justice allows Canal + appeal in pay-TV commitments challenge as third parties interests not considered, and annuls the commitments
- General Court confirms anticompetitive object of Skating Union’s eligibility rules
- General Court dismisses Fakro’s appeal regarding Commission’s decision rejecting further investigation of an alleged abuse of dominance complaint against Velux
- Commission fines CCPL €9.44m in re-adopted decision for its participation in retail food packaging cartels
- EU mergers
- Peugeot/Fiat Chrysler Automobiles merger conditionally cleared after phase II
More...
- Google’s acquisition of Fitbit conditionally cleared after phase II with extensive behavioural commitments
- General Court rejects American Airlines’ appeal over Commission granting grandfathering rights to Delta Air Lines
- EU State aid
- Judgment confirms that Polish scheme to compensate Poczta Polska for USO from 2013 until 2015 constitutes lawful State aid
- Court of Justice agrees with Advocate General’s opinion and dismisses appeal against the General Court’s judgment regarding capital injections to Italian airport ground handling
- Advocate General suggests Sicilian law granting compensation for animals slaughtered due to infectious diseases may be exempt from State aid
- Advocate General recommends State aid rules would not apply to Italian green electricity certificate scheme relating to buy back of surplus green certificates provided scheme does not confer a selective advantage on Italian producers
- Advocate General recommends Court of Justice annul General Court’s judgment upholding an appeal against the Commission’s decision finding that Belgium’s excess profit tax scheme constituted an aid scheme
- UK antitrust
- CAT dismisses FP McCann Limited’s appeal challenging fine imposed on it by CMA for its participation in a cartel relating to pre-cast drainage products
- CMA accepts commitments from Essential Pharma to ensure the supply of the bipolar drug Priadel
- CMA penalises three construction suppliers for sharing confidential information and co-ordinating activities
- Private actions
- Supreme Court dismisses Mastercard’s appeal concerning Merricks’ collective proceedings order application
- High Court dismisses series of damages claims against Visa and Mastercard as claims forms were not validly served on time
- Brexit
- CMA publishes final guidance regarding its post Brexit functions
- Competition policy
- CMA issues advice to government on new regime for digital markets
- Market investigations
- Final report in funerals market investigation published
- Dates for your diary
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) the Supreme Court’s judgment dismissing Mastercard’s appeal concerning Merricks’ collective proceedings order application, (2) the Court of Justice’s judgment in which it annulled the Commission’s decision that made binding commitments offered by Paramount Pictures in pay-TV investigation, and (3) the Commission’s decision to conditionally clear (with extensive behavioural commitments) Google’s acquisition of Fitbit conditionally after a phase II investigation.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.