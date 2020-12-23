Sign-in Help
Home / Competition / Case trackers / Monthly highlights

Legal News

Competition monthly highlights—December 2020

Competition monthly highlights—December 2020
Published on: 23 December 2020
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Competition monthly highlights—December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
  • EU antitrust
  • Court of Justice allows Canal + appeal in pay-TV commitments challenge as third parties interests not considered, and annuls the commitments
  • General Court confirms anticompetitive object of Skating Union’s eligibility rules
  • General Court dismisses Fakro’s appeal regarding Commission’s decision rejecting further investigation of an alleged abuse of dominance complaint against Velux
  • Commission fines CCPL €9.44m in re-adopted decision for its participation in retail food packaging cartels
  • EU mergers
  • Peugeot/Fiat Chrysler Automobiles merger conditionally cleared after phase II
    • More...

Article summary

This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) the Supreme Court’s judgment dismissing Mastercard’s appeal concerning Merricks’ collective proceedings order application, (2) the Court of Justice’s judgment in which it annulled the Commission’s decision that made binding commitments offered by Paramount Pictures in pay-TV investigation, and (3) the Commission’s decision to conditionally clear (with extensive behavioural commitments) Google’s acquisition of Fitbit conditionally after a phase II investigation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More