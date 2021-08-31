menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Competition / Case trackers / Monthly highlights

Legal News

Competition monthly highlights—August 2021

Published on: 31 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Competition monthly highlights—August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
  • UK private actions
  • CAT permits first-ever collective proceedings order in Mastercard damages action
  • UK mergers
  • £325,000 fine imposed on ION Investment Group Limited for breach of IEO in ION Investment Group/Broadway Technology merger
  • Dates for your diary

Article summary

This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) the CAT’s judgment in Walter Merick v Mastercard in which it granted its first-ever CPO, and (2) the CMA’s decision to impose a £325,000 fine on ION Investment Group Limited for breach of an IEO in relation to the ION Investment Group/Broadway Technology merger. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More