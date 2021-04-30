- Competition monthly highlights—April 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
- EU antitrust
- Court of Justice dismisses appeal in relation to the retail food packaging trays cartel
- AG suggests a national court can order a subsidiary company to pay damages for harm caused by the anti-competitive conduct of its parent company
- Commission fines railway companies €48m for customer allocation cartel
- Commission fines investment banks €28m for SSA bonds trading cartel
- EU State aid
- Court of Justice rejects Fortischem’s appeal over State aid recovery
More...
- Court of Justice rules Spain has failed to recover State aid for digital terrestrial TV in Castilla-La Mancha
- Court of Justice dismisses challenge to Lithuanian aid for LNG terminal
- AG delivers opinion concerning State aid for the Nürburgring racetrack; recommends partially upholding appeal
- General Court dismisses Ryanair’s appeals regarding COVID-19 State aid for SAS and Finnair
- Judgment upholds appeal against Commission’s approval of Lithuanian renewable energy support
- Appeal in German social assistance measures aid schemes decision dismissed
- Commission adopts revised Regional Aid Guidelines
- UK antitrust
- CAT dismisses Roland’s appeal against fine imposed by the CMA in its RPM musical instruments investigation; increases fine from £4m to £5m after Roland resiles from settlement agreement
- UK mergers
- CMA provisionally clears Liberty Global/Telefónica merger
- UK FDI control
- National Security & Investment Act becomes law; confirms new FDI screening regime will be introduced
- Dates for your diary
- New content
Less...
Article summary
This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): European Commission fines imposed in relation to cartels in the rail cargo sector and the SSA bonds trading market, the UK’s CAT increasing the cartel fine imposed on Roland due to it’s appealing after settlement, and the UK legislation to introduce a mandatory FDI screening regime has been approved.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.