Competition monthly highlights—April 2021

Published on: 30 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
  • EU antitrust
  • Court of Justice dismisses appeal in relation to the retail food packaging trays cartel
  • AG suggests a national court can order a subsidiary company to pay damages for harm caused by the anti-competitive conduct of its parent company
  • Commission fines railway companies €48m for customer allocation cartel
  • Commission fines investment banks €28m for SSA bonds trading cartel
  • EU State aid
  • Court of Justice rejects Fortischem’s appeal over State aid recovery
Article summary

This month's edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): European Commission fines imposed in relation to cartels in the rail cargo sector and the SSA bonds trading market, the UK's CAT increasing the cartel fine imposed on Roland due to it's appealing after settlement, and the UK legislation to introduce a mandatory FDI screening regime has been approved.

