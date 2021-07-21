ComparetheMarket’s appeal of UK antitrust fine should evidence FCA study, site tells judge

MLex: ComparetheMarket told a UK judge today that it should be allowed to produce as evidence documents from a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) market study, as part of its appeal of a multimillion-pound antitrust fine over contractual deals to restrict home insurance selling. At a procedural hearing at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (the Tribunal), Mr Justice Marcus Smith said he was provisionally happy for that to go ahead. A trial is set to be heard in November 2021.
