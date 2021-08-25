menu-search
Legal News

Company car fuel: revised advisory rates to take effect from 1 September 2021

Published on: 25 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Employment analysis: New advisory fuel rates for employers with company car schemes, which apply to all journeys made on or after 1 September 2021, have been released by the government with the rates for all petrol cars being increased by 1p per mile, the rates for diesel cars with engine sizes up to 2000cc being increased by 1p per mile and for diesel cars over 2000cc being increased by 2p per mile, the rates for LPG cars being reduced, by 1p per mile for LPG cars with engine sizes up to 2000cc and by 2p per mile for LPG cars with bigger engines, and the rate for all fully electric cars remaining the same. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

