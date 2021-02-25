Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Pay, benefits and tax / Benefits

Legal News

Company car fuel: revised advisory rates to take effect from 1 March 2021

Company car fuel: revised advisory rates to take effect from 1 March 2021
Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Company car fuel: revised advisory rates to take effect from 1 March 2021
  • What are the practical implications?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • What are the new advisory rates?
  • Advisory electricity rate

Article summary

Employment analysis: New advisory fuel rates for employers with company car schemes, which apply to all journeys made on or after 1 March 2021, have been released by the Government with the rates for petrol cars with an engine size of 1401cc and above being increased by 1p per mile, the rates for diesel cars with engine sizes up to 2000cc being increased by 1p per mile and the rates for all LPG cars and all fully electric cars remaining the same. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Q&As
View More