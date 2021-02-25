Company car fuel: revised advisory rates to take effect from 1 March 2021

Employment analysis: New advisory fuel rates for employers with company car schemes, which apply to all journeys made on or after 1 March 2021, have been released by the Government with the rates for petrol cars with an engine size of 1401cc and above being increased by 1p per mile, the rates for diesel cars with engine sizes up to 2000cc being increased by 1p per mile and the rates for all LPG cars and all fully electric cars remaining the same.
