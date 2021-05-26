menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Pay, benefits and tax / Benefits

Legal News

Company car fuel: revised advisory rates to take effect from 1 June 2021

Company car fuel: revised advisory rates to take effect from 1 June 2021
Published on: 26 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Company car fuel: revised advisory rates to take effect from 1 June 2021
  • What are the practical implications?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • What are the new advisory rates?
  • Advisory electricity rate

Article summary

Employment analysis: New advisory fuel rates for employers with company car schemes, which apply to all journeys made on or after 1 June 2021, have been released by the government with the rates for all petrol cars being increased by 1p per mile, the rates for diesel cars with engine sizes over 2000cc being increased by 1p per mile, the rates for LPG cars with an engine size up to 2000cc increasing by 1p per mile (and by 2p per mile for LPG cars with bigger engines) and the rate for all fully electric cars remaining the same. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Q&As
View More