Company car fuel: revised advisory rates to take effect from 1 June 2021

Article summary

Employment analysis: New advisory fuel rates for employers with company car schemes, which apply to all journeys made on or after 1 June 2021, have been released by the government with the rates for all petrol cars being increased by 1p per mile, the rates for diesel cars with engine sizes over 2000cc being increased by 1p per mile, the rates for LPG cars with an engine size up to 2000cc increasing by 1p per mile (and by 2p per mile for LPG cars with bigger engines) and the rate for all fully electric cars remaining the same. or to read the full analysis.