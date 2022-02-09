LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Companies using IAB Europe’s adtech framework are violating EU GDPR, Dutch DPA warns

MLex: EU companies should seek alternatives to IAB Europe’s adtech consent tool as it is not compliant with the EU’s privacy rules, the Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) told MLex on 8 February 2022. Businesses are violating the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) if they are using the Transparency and Consent Framework designed by the IAB Europe, the European industry association for digital marketing and advertising, it said. Its Belgian counterpart fined IAB Europe for EU GDPR breaches on 2 February 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

