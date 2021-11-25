Companies unable to get pandemic coverage, Marsh warns

Law360, London: Half of UK small-to-midsized enterprises (SME) have seen an increase in pandemic exclusions to their policies, Marsh has said, as insurers seek to limit their exposure after paying out more than £1bn in coronavirus (COVID-19) related losses over the past year.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be
No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK
Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare
Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)
0330 161 1234