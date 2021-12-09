Companies must wait to 2022 for new EU due diligence plan after another failed review

Article summary

MLex: An EU plan to introduce mandatory due diligence checks across supply chains has once again been delayed after the proposal by the European Commission failed a second internal review, MLex understands. The Sustainable Corporate Governance initiative, which will hold companies responsible for human rights and environmental abuses in their supply chains, was set to be published during the week commencing 6 December 2021, but will now come out in early 2022. or to read the full analysis.