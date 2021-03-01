Sign-in Help
Community amateur sports club is not a charity for VAT relief purposes (Eynsham Cricket Club v HMRC)

Published on: 01 March 2021
Tax analysis: In Eynsham Cricket Club v HMRC the Court of Appeal held that a community amateur sports club (CASC) was not a charity for VAT relief purposes and was not entitled to VAT relief on the construction of a new cricket pavilion. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

