Community amateur sports club is not a charity for VAT relief purposes (Eynsham Cricket Club v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Eynsham Cricket Club v HMRC the Court of Appeal held that a community amateur sports club (CASC) was not a charity for VAT relief purposes and was not entitled to VAT relief on the construction of a new cricket pavilion.
