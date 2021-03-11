- Communication to the public—imposing technological measures to restrict linking(VG Bild-Kunst)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
TMT analysis: The Court of Justice has held that it is legitimate to include a term in a licence agreement that obliges the licensee to use technological restrictions on its website to prevent third parties from framing the copyright work. This is because, absent any such technological restriction, the work must be treated as having been authorised, by the copyright holder, for communication to the entire internet. In this case, a German copyright collecting agency sought to include such a term in a licence agreement with a German culture and knowledge library. The collecting agency licensed copyright works to the library, which were digitised and uploaded to the library’s website, with thumbnails used to direct users of the website to the source of the full-sized work. Written by Joshua Marshall, senior associate, at Fieldfisher LLP.
