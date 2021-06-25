menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / E-commerce / E-commerce

Legal News

Communication to the public—Court of Justice rules on liability of online platform operators for illegal user uploads (Joined Cases YouTube and Cyando)

Communication to the public—Court of Justice rules on liability of online platform operators for illegal user uploads (Joined Cases YouTube and Cyando)
Published on: 25 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Communication to the public—Court of Justice rules on liability of online platform operators for illegal user uploads (Joined Cases YouTube and Cyando)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • On the issue of direct liability under Article 3(1) of the EU InfoSoc Directive
  • On the issue of whether online operators would benefit from the exemption from liability provided in Article 14(1) of the EU E-Commerce Directive
  • On the issue of injunctions under Article 8(3) of the EU InfoSoc Directive against online operators
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: The Court of Justice has given its judgment in connection with joined cases Frank Peterson v Google LLC, YouTube LLC, YouTube Inc, Google Germany GmbH and Elsevier Inc v Cyando AG. The Court of Justice confirmed that, under current EU law, online platform operators such as YouTube and Uploaded (online operators) are not directly liable under Article 3(1) of Directive 2001/29/EC, the EU InfoSoc Directive, for the illegal uploading of copyright protected works to their platforms. Additionally, the exemption under Article 14(1) of Directive 2000/31/EC, the EU E-Commerce Directive, may apply to the online operator’s liability, unless the online operator has ‘actual knowledge’ of specific illegal information. Irrespective of the liability of the online operators, the Court of Justice also confirmed that Article 8(3) of the EU InfoSoc Directive, does not prevent national law from introducing conditions under which rights holders may obtain injunctions against online operators where it is established that their rights have been infringed, but that any such conditions must not result in any delay in the cessation of the infringement causing disproportionate damage to the rights-holder. Written by Jennifer Clarke, principal associate and Hamish Corner, partner at Shoosmiths LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More