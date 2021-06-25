Communication to the public—Court of Justice rules on liability of online platform operators for illegal user uploads (Joined Cases YouTube and Cyando)

Article summary

TMT analysis: The Court of Justice has given its judgment in connection with joined cases Frank Peterson v Google LLC, YouTube LLC, YouTube Inc, Google Germany GmbH and Elsevier Inc v Cyando AG. The Court of Justice confirmed that, under current EU law, online platform operators such as YouTube and Uploaded (online operators) are not directly liable under Article 3(1) of Directive 2001/29/EC, the EU InfoSoc Directive, for the illegal uploading of copyright protected works to their platforms. Additionally, the exemption under Article 14(1) of Directive 2000/31/EC, the EU E-Commerce Directive, may apply to the online operator’s liability, unless the online operator has ‘actual knowledge’ of specific illegal information. Irrespective of the liability of the online operators, the Court of Justice also confirmed that Article 8(3) of the EU InfoSoc Directive, does not prevent national law from introducing conditions under which rights holders may obtain injunctions against online operators where it is established that their rights have been infringed, but that any such conditions must not result in any delay in the cessation of the infringement causing disproportionate damage to the rights-holder. Written by Jennifer Clarke, principal associate and Hamish Corner, partner at Shoosmiths LLP. or to read the full analysis.